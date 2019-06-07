PUBLIC HEARING AMENDMENT of ORDINANCE No. RRA-19-1 An Ordinance Related to the Imposition and Collection of a Special Benefit Assessment. On June 25, 2019 the Rutland Redevelopment Authority will take public comment on an amendment to Ordinance No. RRA-19-1 regarding extending the ordinance through June 30, 2022 and for the period commencing July 1, 2019, the tax rate of assessment shall total no more than twenty percent (20%) of property taxes levied and assessed upon each parcel of real estate located within the designated assessment area. Revenues from the special assessment are used to fund business development, marketing, special events and streetscape maintenance and management activities of the Downtown Rutland Partnership. The hearing will be held at Rutland City Hall, Downstairs Conference room, 1 Strongs Avenue at 8:00 a.m.
