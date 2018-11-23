NOTICE : PUBLIC HEARINGs by the PITTSFORD PLANING COMMISSION THURSDAY, Dec. 13, 2018, at Town Office, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford The Planning Commission will hold Public Hearings to review: At 6:00 pm: Application 18-38 by Robert & Rachel Giddings for a three lot subdivision, including approval for a private access in lieu of public road frontage for commercial property at 1448 US Rt. 7 S. At 7:00 pm: A Public Hearing To Review and Receive Input on proposal to amend Zoning Regulations, eliminating the Rural-Commercial Zoning District along VT Rt. 3 and replacing with Commercial Zoning District. Also, extending the Commercial Zoning District along VT Rt. 7 north to the Brandon Town Line. As required by 24 VSA Ch.17 Sec. 4441; this will be the only Planning Commission HEARING on the adoption of amended Zoning Regulations, although Select Board Hearings will follow. A copy of the Subdivision Application and Draft Zoning Regulations is available for review or purchase at Town Office. Interested Parties are to be signed into attendance, and be prepared to submit oral or written testimony, within 15 minutes of the scheduled Hearing on 12/13/18, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision by the Planning Commission to VT Superior Court (Environ.Division)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.