City of Rutland Planning Commission Public Hearing - Proposed Amendments to Zoning Bylaws Date/Time: September 23, 2020 – 5:30 p.m. Place: Due to COVID19 this meeting is being held remotely. Dial in by phone: (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 838-016-109 You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/838016109 Purpose: It is the purpose of the proposed amendments to the City’s Zoning Bylaws dated 12/14/2014 to provide the City with bylaws that are in compliance with Chapter 117 and to create a new district for the former College of St. Joseph lands along Dorr Drive and Clement Rd. Area: City of Rutland in its entirety City of Rutland, Vermont Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaws Table of Contents Article 1: Enactment & Intent Article 2: Administration & Enforcement Article 3: Districts Article 4: General Regulations Article 5: Definitions Appendix A: Downtown Architectural & Design Guidelines Appendix B: Subdivision Regulations Appendix C: Flood Hazard Area Regulations 2014 Zoning Map The Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Bylaws may be examined online at www.rutlandcity.org or by appointment at the City Clerk’s Office, Rutland City Hall. RUTLAND CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
