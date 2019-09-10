NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMAN'S CHAMBERS - 2ND FLOOR 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT DATE: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: 37-41 N Main LLC LANDOWNER: 37-41 N Main LLC LOCATION: 37 North Main Street ZONING DISTRICT: GB-II; Gateway Business II AGENDA: Applicant seeks to amend existing Site Plan to support a restaurant tenant that seeks to occupy the northerly portion of the buidling and alterations to the parking lot islands to accommodate a utiltiy pole and anchor. TIME: 6:30 PM APPLICANT: Rexbo D evelopment/Twisted Steel LANDOWNER: Rexbo Development LOCATION: 99 Woodstock Avenue ZONING DISTRICT: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue AGENDA: Applicant seeks approval from DRB for expanded use of property with existing buildings as well as installation of a shed. The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For more information, please call the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly; Zoning Administrator
