TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD SELECTBOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING & SELECTBOARD MEETING JANUARY 20, 2020 The Town of Springfield will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 PM, on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Selectmen’s Hall, Third Floor of the Town Hall in Springfield, Vermont for the purpose of receiving public input concerning the July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 Springfield Town Budget. Kristi C. Morris, Chair Springfield Selectboard

