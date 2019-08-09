PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) Monday; August 26, 2019 7:00 PM Meeting Place: Town Offices, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford VT At 7:00 pm: The ZBA will conduct a Hearing to review Application #19-33 from Outfront LLC (applicant), Keith & Christine Maseroni (property owners) for a change of use for the building and grounds at 3036 US Rt.7, Pittsford Village (Town Parcel #0201). The Application requests using the property for one to two Offices; residential rental of one Dwelling Unit; and sale, rental, storage, and transportation of shipping containers/ storage structures. The application also requests long term display of one flush-mounted non-illuminated sign or banner on a container; in addition to updating the message on the existing (permitted) free standing (pedestal) internally illuminated sign. A complete copies of the Permit Application is available for review at Pittsford Town Office. Interested Parties are to be in attendance, signed in and present testimony; and/or submit written testimony; by 7:15 pm; or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision of the ZBA in VT Superior (Environmental) Court .
