City of Rutland Planning Commission Public Hearing – Proposed Master Plan Update City Hall – Second Floor Alderman’s Chambers Date/Time: March 11, 2020 – 6:00 pm. Place: Aldermen’s Chambers – Rutland City Hall Purpose: It is the purpose of the updated Master Plan to protect the City’s interest for future growth over the next eight years and beyond. Area: City of Rutland in its entirety City of Rutland, Vermont 2020 Master Plan - Table of Contents Section 1: Introduction 1 Section 2: Executive Summary and Statement of Objectives 2 Section 3: Statistical Information 15 Section 4: Land Use Plan 22 Section 5: Transportation Plan 34 Section 6: Community Facilities Plan 42 Section 7: Education 50 Section 8: Housing Element 56 Section 9: Energy Plan 82 Section 10: Economic Development 86 Section 11: Implementation Plan 93 Maps: 1 – Regional Context 2 – Town of Rutland 1869 3 – Natural and Cultural Features 4 – Current Zoning 5 – Existing Land Use 6 – Existing Transportation Plan 7 – Community Facilities 8 – Historic Districts 9 – Issues and Opportunities 10 – Proposed Transportation Plan 11 – Recommended Revitalization Focus Area 12 – Designated Downtown District The 2020 Master Plan may be examined at the RRA office in City Hall, 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm. In addition the plan is available online at www.rutlandcity.com. Rutland City Planning Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.