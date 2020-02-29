PUBLIC NOTICE by the Brandon Planning Commission (PC) The regular PC Meeting will not be held on March 2, 2020. Brandon’s Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing & Special Meeting on MONDAY, March 16, 2020, at 6:00 pm, at the Brandon Town Hall (1 Conant Square) ground level Conference Room, to discuss and receive Public comments on its proposal to amend Article(s) VIII: Flood Hazard Regulations & X: Administration of the Brandon Land Use Ordinance (aka BLUO; last amended 8/27/2018). The purpose for this amendment is to update sections of zoning regulations and adopt Flood Hazard Area & River Corridor Overlay Districts; and related Administration rules. Copies of the current BLUO and proposed BLUO are available for review at Town Offices (49 Center St.) and townofbrandon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.