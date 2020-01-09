PUBLIC HEARING STATEWIDE TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM THURSDAY JANUARY 23, 2020 2:00 PM This Public hearing is for the purpose of receiving information and comments about the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s draft 2020-2023 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The Public hearing will be held at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, 219 North Main Street (Barre City Place), Conference room 435 in Barre, VT. at 2:00pm to receive comments regarding the 2020-2023 draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). This document is available for your review on the internet at http://vtrans.vermont.gov/ The information received will be considered as the Agency prepares the Final submission of the 2020-2023 STIP. If you can not attend the hearing and wish to comment, please write to: Matthew Langham, STIP Coordinator Vermont Agency of Transportation, Division of Policy, Planning and Intermodal Development 219 N. Main Street Barre, Vermont 05641 Or alternatively send e-mails to stipcoordinator@vermont.gov Written comments must be received by February 6, 2020. Those requesting special accommodation should use the contact information above at least two days before the date of the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.