RUTLAND REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARINGS Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00 PM Approval of the Municipal Plan and Confirmation of the Local Planning Process for the Town of Mendon pursuant to 24 VSA Section 4350 Documents are available for review at the Commission. Please call (802) 775-0871 in advance if you require accommodation. RUTLAND REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION The Opera House 67 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT
