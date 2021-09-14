Public Information Meeting Scheduled for Rutland – Southern Vermont Regional Airport Airport Master Plan Update The Vermont Agency of Transportation has completed a draft of the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport’s Master Plan Update (MPU) to account for changes that have taken place at the Airport and in the aviation industry since the completion of the previous update in 2009. The Master Plan will be used to guide airport improvement to meet existing and future needs of Airport users. Please join us at an informational meeting to learn more about the Airport MPU. During the meeting, you will have an opportunity to understand the objectives of the study, review the study process, and findings and recommendations, plus provide feedback regarding the future of the Airport. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 7 – 8 PM Rutland Free Library, Fox Meeting Room 10 Court Street Rutland, VT 05701 Additionally, the meeting will be held virtually and can be access via the link: bit.ly/RUTPublicMeeting
