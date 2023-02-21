Public Informational Meeting $7.85M DPW Bond Articles The Public is invited to attend an Informational Meeting which will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 6:00PM in the Rutland Middle School cafeteria to review and discuss three separate DPW Bond Articles that will appear on the March 7th Ballot. The Middle School is located at 67 Library Avenue. A summary of the infrastructure and value covered by each Article is as follows: Bond Article #1 ($3.5M Total) $1M - Street Reconstruction/Paving $1M – Sidewalk Reconstruction $1.5M – Replacement of Grove Street & Lincoln Avenue Culverts Bond Article #2 ($2.5M Total) $2.5M – Replace and/or extend Water Mains within the City’s Water Distribution System Bond Article #3 ($1.85M Total) $750K Estimated – For the Construction & Completion of the Combination & Piedmont Pond Improvements project $1.1M Estimated – For the Construction & Completion of the Meadow Street Combined Sewer Separation project
