Town of Castleton Public Meeting & Presentation For State of Vermont Village Center Designation(s) State Tax Credits and Historic Preservation Information Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 6:00 PM Castleton Fire Station Meeting Room Caitlin Corkins from the Agency of Commerce & Community Development will be present to discuss benefits available to eligible property owners. Michael Jones Castleton Town Manager
