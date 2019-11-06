Town of Castleton Public Meeting 11/11/19 at 6:45 pm Castleton Town Office 263 Rt. 30 North The Town of Castleton is applying for a VTrans Transportation Alternatives grant to fund a scoping study to address the stormwater system in the Castleton Village area. This meeting is to seek public input on the grant application. For questions, please contact Mike Jones, Town Manager at manager@castletonvt.org, or 468-5319 or Susan Schreibman at sschreibmangross@gmail.com
