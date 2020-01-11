Town of Poultney Public Meeting Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 6:00 P.M. Poultney High School Gymnasium 154 East Main Street, Poultney, VT Please join the Town of Poultney as they host a public meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in the Poultney High School Gymnasium to discuss the status of the "Poultney Comes Together" Task Forces. These groups have been charged with coordinating efforts aimed at revitalizing Poultney and have been working towards that end over the last several months. This work has been a result of the town meetings last spring facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development. The Town of Poultney hopes to see many of you in attendance to hear these updates and continue to move Poultney forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.