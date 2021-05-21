PUBLIC NOTICE Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Child Find Each year the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union which includes the towns of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, MT. Tabor, Pawlet, Peru, Rupert, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall, conducts an annual Child-Find search, as required by the individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, to identify, locate and evaluate all persons with disabilities between the ages of birth through 21, who may be in need of special education, related services, or accommodations in order to access a free, appropriate public education and to provide such needed services for those ages 3 through 21. Services for children birth to 3 years of age are provided by Children’s Integrated Services/Early Intervention. Any person having information regarding a child with a disability who is not attending school, or in need of specialized educational services, or any person having inquiries concerning the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union’s compliance with the regulations implementing Title VI, Title IX, Section 504, ADA, and IDEA, should contact the Department of Special Education, Office of the Superintendent of Schools, 6378 Vermont Rout 7A, Sunderland, VT 05250-8427, telephone: 802-362-2452. The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or handicap, in admission or access to employment or treatment in any of its programs or activities.
