PUBLIC NOTICE Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union ATT: SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS AND LEGAL GUARDIAN The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, which includes the towns of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Pawlet, Peru, Rupert, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall, will be destroying educational records of former special education students who graduated from high school, or otherwise left high school and stopped receiving special education services prior to July 2015. For students who have graduated between 2015 and 2020, only the most recent five years of their records will be maintained. Prior years’ records will be destroyed. Students who are 18 years of age or older, or their legal guardians, may request records prior to July 1, 2021 by calling: 802-362-2452, ext 1519, or by writing to Pam Latourelle at: Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, 6378 VT Rte 7A, Sunderland, VT 05250.
