TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN PUBLIC NOTICE FOR HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT A public hearing before the Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will be held on the 29th day of June, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Fair Haven Municpal Building Located at 5 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT 05743 to consider an application for a variance from Fair Haven Zoning Regulations Article III Section 301, Table 2 - 20 foot side yard setbakc for a proposed 12' x ' 30' deck addition at 17 High St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Applicant: Luke Vadnais 17 High St. Fair haven, VT 05743 Application is on file in the Town Clerk's Office.
