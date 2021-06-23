STATE OF VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF DRAFT DISCHARGE PERMIT The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is proposing to re-issue a NPDES Major discharge permit to authorize discharges for municipal wastewater from the City of Rutland Wastewater Treatment Facility on Green Hills Drive, Rutland to the Otter Creek. The public comment period, which began on May 25, 2021, has been extended to July 21, 2021. Written comments on the proposed discharge permit must be received and will be accepted until the close of the business, 4:30 pm on July 21, 2021 and can be mailed to the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 3, Vermont 05620 3522 or by e-mail using the e-mail comment provisions included at http://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wastewater/ public-notices--fact-sheets--draft-permits. All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final determinations. During the notice period, any person may submit a written request to this office for a public hearing to consider the proposed permit. The request must state the interest of the party filing such request and the reasons why a hearing is warranted. A hearing will be held if there is a significant public interest (including the filing of requests or petitions for such hearing) in holding such a hearing. The complete application, proposed permit, and other information are on file; and may be inspected at the VANR, National Life Drive, Davis 3, Montpelier, VT. Copies of the permit may be obtained by calling (802) 828-1535. Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Amy Polaczyk, Wastewater Program Manager Watershed Management Division June 21, 2021
