TOWN OF CHITTENDEN PUBLIC NOTICE OF EXAMINATION AND HEARING REGARDING ALTERING AND/OR WIDENING WILDCAT ROAD TO REPLACE BRIDGE #22 Please take note that the Chittenden Selectboard shall hold an examination and hearing on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. to consider whether a portion of Wildcat Road should be altered and/or widened for the purpose of replacing Bridge #22 on Wildcat Road. The Select Board will also consider whether Wildcat Road should be closed at Bridge #22 during any proposed bridge replacement. The Select Board will convene at Bridge #22 on Wildcat Road in the Town Chittenden on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of examining and inspecting Bridge #22 and the surrounding premises. Immediately after inspection and examination of the premises, the Board will adjourn from Bridge #22 and reconvene at the Chittenden Town offices, located at 260 Chittenden Road, in Chittenden, Vermont for a hearing to receive testimony and evidence from interested persons. At the examination and hearing, the Selectboard shall receive testimony and evidence related to the following questions: 1. Whether the public good, necessity, and convenience of the inhabitants of Chittenden require Wildcat Road to be altered or widened as depicted and described on a draft survey by Vermont Survey Consultants, LLC, dated February 7, 2019 and entitled, “EASEMENT AREA OVER A PORTION OF THE DAVID R. & ROSARIO STEVENS, ET AL PROPERTY (TO BE CONVEYED TO THE TOWN OF CHITTENDEN) WILDCAT ROAD (TOWN HIGHWAY NO. 23) TOWN OF CHITTENDEN - COUNTY OF RUTLAND - STATE OF VERMONT” (hereinafter the “Easement Survey”) or in some similar manner. A copy of the Easement Survey is available for public inspection at the Town offices. 2. If the public good, necessity and convenience of the Chittenden inhabitants does require such altering or widening of Wildcat Road, whether any landowners are entitled to reasonable damages as a result of such altering or widening; and 3. If any landowners are entitled to such damages, what the amount of those reasonable damages might be. Persons wishing to be heard on these questions should attend at the date, times, and locations appointed above and present their testimony and evidence to the Board. Dated February 28, 2019 by the Select Board members of the Town of Chittenden Gary Congdon Preston Rich Kim M. Kinville (Chair) Wendall Smith Kathleen Pratt
