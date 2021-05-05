TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION The Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on the 19th day of May, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at the Stewart's project site at 1 Dutton Ave., Fair Haven, VT 05743. The Site Plan Review hearing will begin, immediately following the site visit, at the Municipal Building, Conference Room, 5 North Park Pl., Fair Haven, VT for consideration of the application from Stewart's Shop Corp. The project application requests approval for the enlargement of a Non-Conforming commercial use by creating a larger lot, by combining parcels through subdivision, removal of existing buildings and gasoline pumps/canopy, and construction of a new 52' x 74' building and 20' x 90' canopy over 3 multi-fuel dispensers, redesigned parking and northern dirveway access at 1 Dutton Ave. Fair Haven, VT 05743. Applicant: Stewart's Shop Corp. PO Box 435 Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Application is on file in the Town Clerk's Office.
