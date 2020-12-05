TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT A public hearing before the Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will be held on the 28th day of December, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Fair Haven Municipal Building located at 5 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT 05743 to consider an appeal from the decision of administrative officer for a fence at 23 South Main St. Fair Haven, VT 05743. Applicant: Laura Moniz 25 South Main St. Fair Haven, VT 05743 Application is on file in the Town Clerk’s Office.
