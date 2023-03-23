PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY MOSQUITO ADULTICIDES On or after May 1st, 2023, the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District (OCW) may be making ground applications of adulticides along the public and private roads in the towns of Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Pittsford, Proctor, and Salisbury to control adult mosquito populations. Applications of PermaSease 4-4 (a synthetic pyrethroid insecticide) and Fyfanon (in the malathion family) will be made with ultra-low volume truck-mounted sprayers. Zenivex E-4 RTU (a non-ester pyrethroid) may be substituted for PermaSease 4-4 or Fyfanon. Spray routes can be viewed at: https://ocwicd.com/route-maps. At least six hours in advance of spraying, specific route information will be posted to https://ocwicd.com/public-notice. The OCW call center phone number is (802) 247-6779; the call center will take requests for treatment during the season. If you wish to opt out of all adult mosquito treatment and not have the road(s) abutting your property sprayed, please send a written request to the OCW. If you submitted an opt out (No Spray Zone) request for your property last year AND there have been no changes in ownership, contact information, or property boundaries, an email to the OCW containing your 911 address and requesting No Spray Zone status again this year will suffice. If you did not submit an opt out request last year and/or there have been changes in ownership, contact information, or property boundaries, please send a letter listing the name(s) of the property owner(s), his/her/their contact telephone numbers, the 911 address of the property, and a property map which clearly shows the property boundaries along the public right of way. Property maps can be obtained from Town Clerks or online at https://maps.vcgi.vermont.gov/ParcelViewer. Upon receipt of your request an OCW employee will contact you and then will mark your property as a No Spray Zone. Opt out requests must be renewed annually. In accordance with paragraph 6.07 (a) of the Vermont Rule for the Control of Pesticides, the OCW has applied for a permit to conduct truck-mounted mosquito adulticide applications from the Secretary, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets. Further information can be obtained from: Doug Perkins, OCW Board of Trustees Chair or Will Mathis, OCW Operations Coordinator Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District P.O. Box 188 Brandon, VT 05733 (802) 247-6779 ocwicd@gmail.com https://ocwicd.com Comments or complaints about OCW adulticide operations should be addressed to: Director, Public Health & Agricultural Resource Management Division Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets 116 State Street Montpelier, VT 05620-2901 (802) 522-6973 Steve.dwinell@vermont.gov
