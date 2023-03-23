PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY MOSQUITO LARVICIDES On or after April 15th, 2023, the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District (OCW) will be applying ground and possibly aerial treatments of mosquito larvicides on surface waters in the towns of Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Pittsford, Proctor, and Salisbury to control mosquito larvae populations. Those treatments will use Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), Bacillus sphaericus (BS), and Spinosad, which are bacterially derived larvicides. Ground applications of Cocobear (mineral oil) and Methoprene may also be used in selected wet areas to target mosquito pupae and prevent adult emergence. Exclusion requests need to be renewed annually. Please send a written request to the OCW mail or email address below. In accordance with paragraph 6.06 (a) of the Vermont Rule for the Control of Pesticides, the OCW has obtained a permit to conduct larvicide applications from the Secretary, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets. Further information can be obtained from: Doug Perkins, OCW Board of Trustees Chair or Will Mathis, OCW Operations Coordinator Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District P.O. Box 188 Brandon, VT 05733 (802) 247-6779 ocwicd@gmail.com https://ocwicd.com Comments or complaints about OCW larvicide operations should be addressed to: Director, Public Health & Agricultural Resource Management Division Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets 116 State Street Montpelier, VT 05620-2901 (802) 522-6973 Steve.dwinell@vermont.gov
