PUBLIC NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT AMENDMENT TO THE RHA FIVE-YEAR PLAN The RUTLAND HOUSING AUTHORITY, OF RUTLAND, VT (RHA) is seeking the approval of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to retain certain real properties located on Hickory Street in Rutland, VT. This property is no longer used for public housing dwelling purposes. Ownership of the property will transfer to the RHA subsequent to PIH Notice 2016-20 with future use limited to the development of rental housing or homeownership for families at or below 80% of area median income (AMI) with rents not to exceed 30% of 80% AMI. Retention of the property is considered a Significant Amendment to the RHA Annual/Five-Year Plan. This is a 45 day notice with an opportunity to present public comments regarding this change. The draft of the proposed Significant Amendment is available for review of the RHA website at www.rhavt.org and at the RHA office located at 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701. Comments must be made in writing and presented to the main office, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701, Attn: Kevin Loso, or via email at kloso@rhavt.org no later than noon on February 11, 2019. A public hearing will be conducted on February 11, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at the offices of Rutland Housing Authority 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701 Published December 20, 2018
