PUBLIC NOTICE Tinmouth Planning Commission Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. 4444, the Tinmouth Planning Commission will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. at the Tinmouth Town Office to review the following subdivision application: October Hill LLC - 596 Mountain View Road \ October Hill Lane Parcel 1 - 4.69 acres (to be added to an existing lot of .33 acres to total 5.02) Parcel 2 - 5.02 acres Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont, this 29th day of November, 2021. Michael Fallar, Chair Tinmouth Planning Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.