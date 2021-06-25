PUBLIC NOTICE The Tinmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to consider: 1) An application from John Buckles for a setback waiver for a deck at 457 East Road. 2) An application from Denise McGinley for a setback waiver for a horse shed at 214 North End Road. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 24th day of June, 2021. Bart Eaton, Chair Board of Adjustment
