PUBLIC NOTICE The Tinmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to consider an application from Josh Allen/ Unbridled Partners for setback waivers for a sap shed on 403 North East Road property. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 1st day of August, 2019. Bart Eaton, Chair Board of Adjustment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.