PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF RUTLAND CONVEYANCE OF CHENEY HILL SCHOOL PROPERTY TO MARK FOLEY Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1061(a) (1), the Selectboard of the Town of Rutland (“the Town”) hereby gives notice that the Town proposes to convey by quitclaim deed any and all rights that it has and may have to 29 acres +/- of land located in the Town of Rutland and identified as Parcel No. 13-50-03, . The Town acquired the property pursuant to a Tax Collector’s Deed dated November 22, 2011 and recorded at Book 171, Page 303 in the land records of the Town of Rutland. The Town of Rutland will convey the property to Mark Foley for the purchase price of $55,555.55. Closing will occur after September 15, 2023. 24 V.S.A. §1061(a)(2) states in pertinent part: "If a petition signed by five percent of the legal voters of the municipality objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the municipal clerk within 30 days of the date of posting and publication of the notice required by [24 V.S.A. §1061(a)(1)] the legislative body shall cause the question of whether the municipality shall convey the real estate to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose." Bill Sweet Rutland Town Administrator 181 Business Route 4 Center Rutland, VT 05736