PUBLIC NOTICE The Tinmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to consider an application from Ron Hill and Jennifer Collins Hill for a Setback Waiver for a shed located at 605 Mountain View Road. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 23rd day of May, 2023. Gail Fallar, Zoning Administrator
