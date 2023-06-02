PUBLIC NOTICE The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) hereby provides public notice of the draft General Permit 3-9014 (2023) for Stormwater Discharges from Regulated Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems and Certain Developed Lands (MS4 General Permit). The draft MS4 General Permit covers stormwater discharges from previously designated MS4s, including Burlington, Colchester, Essex, Essex Junction, Milton, Rutland Town, Shelburne, South Burlington, St. Albans City, St. Albans Town, Williston, and Winnoski, the University of Vermont, and the Burlington International Airport. The public is invited to provide written comment on the draft MS4 General Permit through the close of business (4:30) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Written comments on the draft MS4 General Permit should be emailed to Christy Witters at christy.witters@vermont.gov. A public information meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 11th, 202 from 10am to 12pm (Virtual meeting via Teams) Link to this meeting: https://tinyurl.com/yu4vn4r6 Meeting ID: 269 022 212 644 Passcode: ykDmPH A copy of the MS4 General Permit and related documents may be downloaded from: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/stormwater/permit-information-applications-fees/ms4-permit/ms4docs Hard copies of the draft General Permit and related documents may be obtained upon request. Requests and questions should be sent to the email above or directed to 802-490-6173.
