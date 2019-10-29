PUBLIC NOTICE Tinmouth Planning Commission Subdivision Application Hearing Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. 4444, the Tinmouth Planning Commission will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the Tinmouth Town Office to review the following subdivision application from the Alma Somers Trust: Somers Trust - 525 East Road, Tinmouth, VT Parcel 1 - 126.12 acres Parcel 2 - 115.41 acres Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont, this 25th day of October 2019. Michael Fallar, Chair Tinmouth Planning Commission
