Town of Poultney Public Notice RE: East Poultney Gorge Bridge (Thrall Road/TH #7) The public is hereby notified, that in the interest of public safety, effective Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 8:00 AM, the East Poultney Gorge Bridge (Bridge No. 7, in the Town of Poultney) located at the intersection of Thrall Road, River Street, and On The Green in East Poultney will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic until such time that the bridge is replaced (currently scheduled for some time in 2024). This closure is being done at the recommendation of the State of Vermont due to the advanced deterioration of the bridge, and in accordance with the letter received from the State of Vermont, which letter may be accessed at the following link: http://poultneydowntown.com/Poultney-Br7-2020May08-TL-(signed).pdf The Poultney Selectboard apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause to the traveling public.
