PUBLIC NOTICE – RCC - DT Rutland AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to collocate antennas on a 103-foot building with a rooftop tower at55 West Street, Rutland, Rutland County, VT 05701. Public comments regarding the potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Courtney Gaskill – CBRE, 70 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains, New ork 10604, whiteplainsculturalresources@cbre.com or (914) 694-9600.
