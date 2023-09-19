PUBLIC NOTICE The Brandon Area Rescue Squad, Inc has identified the need to change its license level from Paramedic to Advanced EMT to operate in Brandon, Leicester, Goshen & Sudbury. This agency proposes to begin operation at the new license level on October 3, 2023 within the geographic boundaries of Brandon, Leicester, Goshen & Sudbury. In accordance with 24 V.S.A. Emergency Medical Services Statute, public comments are invited to be received by the department by October 2nd, 2023. Address comments to: Vermont Department of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness and EMS PO Box 70 Burlington, VT 05402-0070