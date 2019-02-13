PUBLIC NOTICE BENNINGTON-RUTLAND SUPERVISORY UNION ATTN: SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS AND LEGAL GUARDIANS The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, which includes the towns of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Pawlet, Peru, Rupert, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall, will be destroying the educational records of former special education students who graduated from high school, or otherwise left high school and stopped receiving special education services prior to July 2012. For students who have graduated between 2013 and 2018, only the most recent five years of their records will be maintained. Prior years' records will be destroyed. Students who are 18 years of age or older, or their legal guardians, may request these records prior to April 1, 2019 by calling: 802-362-2452, ext 1518, or by writing to Pam Latourelle at: Bennington- Rutland Supervisory Union, 6378 VT Rte 7A, Sunderland, VT 05250.
