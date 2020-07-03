Public Notice Public Hearing for State of Vermont, Agency of Human Services Block Grants and State Plans The Agency of Human Services has scheduled a public hearing on July 21, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Cherry A Conference Room located at 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT. This public hearing is held as an open forum to receive comments on Vermont’s proposed use and distribution of federal block grant funds for federal fiscal year 2021 (10/1/2020 - 09/30/2021). Due to social distancing, this meeting will be held via phone conferencing. The public hearing includes the following block grants and state plans: Social Services Block Grant Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant Preventative Health and Health Services Block Grant Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Community Mental Health Services Block Grant Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Title III of the Older Americans Act State Plan Title IV-B Child Welfare Services State Plan If you plan to attend via phone, please use the following call line to participate: 802-828-7667 Access Code: 393 951 480#. The call line will be open from 2:00 – 2:30PM and will be extended based on public participation. If you have any questions about the public hearing, please contact AHS-COCAP@vermont.gov or Susan Bailey at 802-241-0448.
