Public Notice Hazard Mitigation Planning The Town of Pittsfield is beginning the process of updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Local Hazard Mitigation Plans enable towns to qualify for grant funds, and they make our communities safer. The first Pittsfield Hazard Mitigation planning meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2020, at 6:00 PM via Zoom. The focus of the meeting will be to provide an introduction to hazard mitigation planning and to conduct a hazard ranking exercise. The meeting is open to all interested community members.The Zoom meeting can be accessed by computer using the following link (https://zoom.us/j/93584153327) or by phone (470-381-2552) using the following Meeting ID (935 8415 3327). Local Hazard Mitigation Plans are part of an effort by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reduce damage from foreseeable natural and human-caused hazards. Examples of projects in local plans include increasing culvert sizes, regulating flood hazard areas, stabilizing landslides, and tree trimming near power lines. For more information, please contact Tory Littlefield at vlittlefield@trorc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.