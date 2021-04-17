PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to Executive Orders 11988 (Floodplain Management) and 11990 (Protection of Wetlands) and the regulations implemented by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 9, FEMA hereby provides final notice of its decision to provide Public Assistance Program funding for an action located in a floodplain and wetland. Funding would be provided through Vermont Emergency Management to Vermont Agency of Transportation. The proposed action is located in Danby, VT 05739. The project is to make repairs to the railway at mile-point 37.9 in a wetland near the Mount Tabor town line. An existing 4-ft diameter HDPE pipe culvert that discharges to the Otter Creek will be replaced with a 6-ft wide x 6-ft high concrete box culvert. The project is within a mapped special flood hazard area (100-year floodplain and floodway) and within Vermont Class 2 wetlands. The project is designed to relieve hydraulic pressure on the railroad embankment and is not expected to result in significant changes to water levels. A map of the area is available upon request. The project must be in a floodplain and wetland because the railway is pre-existing, and the culvert is functionally dependent on its location. The action will be required to comply with applicable state and local floodplain and wetland protection standards. A less robust repair was also considered but was dismissed due to the increased financial burden of repetitive repairs over time. Map requests and comments regarding this project’s potential impacts to the floodplain and wetland should be submitted within 15 days of the date of this publication to: Linda Hutchins, Environmental Protection Specialist Federal Emergency Management Agency Linda.hutchins@fema.dhs.gov; (202) 718-3367 and Christian Paske, Environmental and Historic Preservation Advisor Federal Emergency Management Agency christian.paske@fema.dhs.gov, (202) 704-1027
