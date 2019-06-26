PUBLIC NOTICE The State of Vermont has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The State of Vermont has been chosen to receive $250,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. A Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. A Local Board will recommend how funds are distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: (1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, (2) be eligible to receive federal funds, (3) have an accounting system, (4) practice nondiscrimination, (5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and (6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying public or private organizations are urged to apply. Agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must request an application from: Vermont Local Board – Attn: Kristin Lyons Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1050 (802)-241-0935 Kristin.Lyons@vermont.gov The deadline for applications to be received is 4:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.