PUBLIC NOTICE The Tinmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to review an application from Ramsey Yoder and Denise McGinley for a conditional use permit for a house in the Ag Overlay District to be located at 294 North End Road. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont, this 9th day of March, 2020. Bart Eaton, Chair Board of Adjustment
