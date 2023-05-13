PUBLIC NOTICE The Tinmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to consider an application from Arthur and Patricia Psholka for a Setback Waiver for a shed located at 32 Route 140. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 10th day of May, 2023. Gail Fallar, Zoning Administrator
