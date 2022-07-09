PUBLIC NOTICE Public Information Presentation for the Andover Bridge #9 (over Trout Brook) Replacement Project Selectboard Meeting Monday, July 11, 6:30 PM Andover Town Hall 59 Town Hall Road, Andover, VT 05143 The Vermont Agency of Transportation invites you to attend a Public Information Presentation for the Andover Bridge #9 (over Trout Brook) Replacement Project. Construction for this project is scheduled to begin this summer and will be completed by early June of 2023. During construction, the bridge will be closed for a 74-day period between August 22 and November 4, 2022. The presentation will include a project overview, traffic detour, anticipated construction schedule, and construction impacts. An opportunity to ask questions will follow the presentation. If you have questions or would like additional information about the project, please contact the project Public Information Consultant, Delia Makhetha, at delia.makhetha@wsp.com.
