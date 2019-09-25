PUBLIC NOTICE The State of Vermont has available for review the State's 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Formula Grant (JAG) Program Application. The Vermont Department of Public Safety, Vermont State Police, JAG Formula Grant application is for $477,961.00. The application to the Bureau of Justice Assistance is to combat violent and rural drug crimes in the State of Vermont. More information is available online at http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/BJA/grant/jag.html. Any citizen, neighborhood, and /or community groups who are interested may receive a copy of the State's grant application for review and comment by contacting: Susan Blain Vt. Department of Public Safety 45 State Drive Waterbury, Vt. 05671 Tel: 802-241-5360 Email-susan.blain@vermont.gov
