QUALIFIED ENVIRONMENTAL PROFESSIONAL (QEP) REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Vermont Farmers Food Center is seeking a qualified environmental professional (QEP) to provide all services necessary to implement the interim Corrective Action Plan for its property located at 247 and 251 West Street in Rutland City. The interim CAP can be reviewed at enb.vermont.gov, permit #20214997. Required services will include oversight of all remediation and testing; coordination and subcontracting of pcb removal, and coordination and/or subcontracting of project management services for asbestos removal as detailed in the interim CAP. Owner to contract with asbestos abatement contractor directly. Interested firms should email their qualifications to hlynch@vermontfarmersfoodcenter.org no later than 12:00 pm, on August 10, 2023. QEPs must demonstrate experience with the following criteria (100 pts): familiarity with the project (20 pts), availability to begin immediately and complete TCE and PCB remediation within 10 weeks (20 pts), experience with remediation of TCEs and PCBs (20 pts), project management experience with asbestos abatement (20 pts), and cost (20 pts). Information submitted must include: firm name, office location & contact information, firm specialties (types of projects), principal QEPs, number of professionals in the firm, personnel to be assigned to this project, and corresponding resumes, and at least three examples for the QEP assigned to this project demonstrating his/her experience with each of the criteria listed above. It also must include: fee structure and average fee as percent of remediation cost, availability, a list of projects currently under contract, at least three references involved with projects used as examples of expertise, demonstration of familiarity with this project, and any additional information that may be pertinent. Women and minority-owned businesses are encouraged to apply.