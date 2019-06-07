STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 243-5-18 WRCV QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. JEREMY CLARK AND TERRISA CLARK OCCUPANTS OF: 54 Bridge Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 28, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jeremy Clark and Terrisa Clark to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated June 26, 2015 and recorded in Book 551 Page 25 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans Inc. dated February 28, 2018 and recorded in Book 593 Page 333 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 54 Bridge Street, Springfield, Vermont on July 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jeremy Clark and Terrisa Clark, husband and wife, as tenants by the entirety, by Warranty Deed dated June 26, 2015 and recorded June 30, 2015 in Book 551, Page 23 of the Land Records of the Town of Springfield. "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John P. Augustinovich by Warranty Deed of Eva L. Lemire dated June 14, 1985 and recorded in Book 84 Page 366 of the Springfield Land Records and more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the late Raymond A. Lemire and Eva L. Lemire as husband and wife, by Clarence A. and Irene S. Tarbell by Warranty Deed dated September 13, 1955, recorded in Book 53 at Page 678 of the Springfield Land Records. "In a prior deed, which was from Ella E. Trotter to Clarence A. and Irene S. Tarbell dated May 5, 1950, recorded in Book 52 at Page 401 of the Springfield Land Records, the premises were described as being No. 54 on the easterly side of Bridge Street, which said premises conveyed to Edward A. and Ella E. Trotter as husband and wife by William E. and Mildred G. Phillips by Warranty Deed dated December 19, 1927, recorded in Book 40 at Page 144 of the said Springfield Land Records. In the last mentioned deed said premises were described as having a frontage of Bridge Street of approximately 471 feet and bounded northerly by premises then of Edward H. and Hilda R. LaBonta; easterly by premises of Clarence E. and Nellie L. Cutler; southerly by premises of Leslie R. Barlow; and westerly by Bridge Street. "Said premises are conveyed subject to the building restrictions which run with the land which were imposed on all of the lots in the subdivision known as Lovell Meadows and also have been heretofore conveyed subject to whatever rights others may have if any of crossing said premises with aqueducts." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: May 16, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
