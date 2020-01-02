STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 486-11-17 WRCV QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. HEIDI G. LACERTE OCCUPANTS OF: 26 Forest Drive, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 22, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Heidi G. LaCerte to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated July 22, 2014 and recorded in Book 536 Page 43 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans Inc. dated August 14, 2015 and recorded in Book 555 Page 250 of the land records of the Town of Springfield] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 26 Forest Drive, Springfield, Vermont on January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Robert and Suzanne Baran by Marion E. Marcotte, widow, by Warranty Deed dated August 2, 1978, recorded in Book 75 at Page 303 of the Springfield Land Records and in said deed described as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Frank A. Marcotte and Marion E. Marcotte, husband and wife, as tenants by the entirety, by Warranty Deed of Robert G. VanSteinburgh and Mildred S. VanSteinburgh dated December 15, 1975 and recorded in Volume 70, Page 236 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and in said deed described as follows: "A certain tract or parcel of land in Springfield in the County of Windsor and State of Vermont, consisting of a parcel of land located in an easterly direction off the so-called Craigue Hill Road in Springfield and are particularly described as follows: "Beginning at an iron pin marking the southeasterly corner of the premises of Edward J. and Laura A. Malco, which is also the northeasterly corner of the premises herein conveyed, said iron pin being next to a stone wall on the boundary line of premises owned on the easterly by Harr F. and Erla H. Olney; thence southerly along a said stone wall a distance of approximately 241 1/2 feet to the northeasterly corner of premises of Harold F. and Doris V. Lawrence; thence westerly along the northerly boundary line of the Lawrence premises approximately 355 feet to the northwesterly corner of said Lawrence premises; thence northerly and westerly along the existing right of way to the southeasterly corner of the premises of Mitchell J. Malco, formerly of Edward J. and Laura A. Malco; thence northerly along said Malco premises to the southwesterly corner of premises of the town of Springfield, known as the Police Radio facilities; thence easterly along the southerly boundary of the town property a distance of 60 feet to its southeasterly corner; thence continuing a distance of 109 feet along premises of Edward J. and Laura Malco to an iron pin; thence right angles in a northerly direction 80 feet to a corner; thence easterly at right angles a distance of 90 feet to a corner; thence southerly 80 feet to a corner; thence easterly a distance of approximately 320 feet to the point of beginning. "Also conveying a right of way to be used together with the grantors and others over the existing right of way which leads to Craigue Hill Road from the southwesterly section of the Lot conveyed, but reserving a strip 5 feet northerly and easterly of said existing right of way and parallel to the northerly and easterly side of the same to provide for future widening of said right of way. "Also excepting the right of way now being used by the town of Springfield to get from the aforementioned existing right of way to their premises. "Also reserving a right of way across the southerly section of said premises presently used by the said Lawrence and conveyed to him as part of his deed. "Also excepting the right to cross the southerly section of the premises with water line and also excepting the pole on which the street light is located. "Also excepting a right of way across the southerly side of the above conveyed premises to connect with a right of way now existing across the easterly portion of the premises owned by the aforesaid Lawrence which is referred to in a deed from Frank L. Krohn and Carole W. Krohn to Harry J LaSell and Polly J. LaSell dated October 1, 1967 and recorded in Book 62, Page 462 of the Springfield Land Records, said right of way to be used by the grantors, their heirs and assigns, for farm purposes only and for the purpose of crossing the land with farm vehicles to get to other land of grantors located southerly of and easterly of the premises described above and premises of Harold F. and Doris V. Lawrence. The grantors, however, further agree that in the event of their sale of the land located easterly and southerly of the premises aforesaid, such right of way will thereupon terminate. "This conveyance is made upon the expressed reservation and condition, the same to run with the land and apply to the heirs and assigns of the parties, that only one single-family dwelling shall be erected anywhere upon the entire acreage constructed upon the same. The meaning and intent of this restriction, condition being that no building of any kind be erected upon the premises which shall exceed one story height. "Being all and the same premises conveyed to Robert G. VanSteingburgh and Mildred S. Vansteinburgh by Harry J. LaSell and Polly J. LaSell by deed dated September 23, 1971 and recorded in Vol. 65, Page 67 of the Springfield Land Records. "Said Frank A. Marcotte is deceased." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 16, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.