STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET # 159-3-19 Rdcv QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. CHRISTOPHER SUMNER SR. OCCUPANTS OF: 3001 Route 144, Benson VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 13, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Christopher Sumner Sr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated March 30, 2016 and recorded in Book 71 Page 155 of the land records of the Town of Benson, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans, Inc. dated March 22, 2019 and recorded in Book 74 Page 522 of the land records of the Town of Benson for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3001 Route 144, Benson, Vermont on February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Peter L. Richards and Lorraine C. Richards, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of C. Quin Hamilton and Emmy R. Hamilton dated October 30, 2008 and recorded in book 61 at page 447 of the Benson Town land records, and therein more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to C. Quin Hamilton and Emmy R. Hamilton by Warranty Deed of Chadlynne L. Hannigan dated September 2, 2004 and recorded at Book 54, Page 167 of the Benson Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Paul D. Lonesky and Chadlynne M. Lonesky, n/k/a Chadlynne L. Hannigan, by Quit Claim Deed of Christopher H. Howe, by deed dated December 20, 2000 and recorded in the Benson Town Land Records in Book 45 at Page 487. The premises herein conveyed are more particularly described as follows: Being a PORTION of the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher H. Howe, by Quit Claim Deed of Paul D. Lonesky and Chadlynne M. Lonesky, husband and wife, by deed dated December 20, 2000 and recorded in the Benson Town Land Records in Book 45 at Page 482. The premises are more particularly described as follows: Being a PORTION of the same lands and premises known as 'Lot #4' and conveyed to Paul Lonesky and Chadlynne Lonesky, husband and wife, the Grantors herein, by George Martinez, by his deed dated September 22, 1995 and recorded on September 25, 1995 in Book 39 at pages 461-462 of the Benson Public Land Records. Also being a PORTION of the same lands and premises known as 'Lot #5' and conveyed to Paul D. Lonesky and Chadlynne Lonesky, husband and wife, the Grantors herein, by Oxford Associates, by their deed dated June 28, 1990 and recorded on July 6, 1990 in Book 34 at page 476 of the Benson Public Land Records. The lands herein conveyed are known as 'Lot 5A' and are more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an old iron pipe the apparent northwesterly line of Vt. Route 144 and at the southeasterly corner of those lands of Joseph Paul Carman and Joyce C. Carman known as 'Lot 6' (formerly of Oxford Associates); thence running along the apparent northwesterly and northerly lines of said Route Vt. Route 144 the following courses: South 35 degrees 33 minutes 50 seconds West 102.49 feet, South 34 degrees 44 minutes 05 seconds West 94.34 feet, South 40 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West 123.67 feet, South 44 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds West 126.88 feet, South 44 degrees 17 minutes 00 seconds West 88.37 feet, South 42 degrees 06 minutes 40 seconds West 154.81 feet, South 39 degrees 49 minutes 40 seconds West 140.68 feet, along a clockwise curve with an inside (delta) angle of 40 degrees 45 minutes 35 seconds and with a radius of 147.73 feet an arc distance of 105.10 feet, South 80 degrees 35 minutes 15 seconds West 88.52 feet, and North 88 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds West 9.00 feet to the southerly end of the centerline of a thirty-feet wide right of way hereinbelow excepted and reserved; thence running along the apparent northerly line of said Vt. Route 144 the following courses: North 88 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds West 95.49 feet, and North 84 degrees 50 minutes 45 seconds West 116.48 feet to an iron pin set for a corner in the apparent northerly line of said Vt. Route 144 and at the southeasterly corner of those other lands now or formerly of the Grantors herein known as 'Lot 4A'; thence running along the easterly line of said 'Lot 4A' North 17 degrees 31 minutes 40 seconds East 76.07 feet to an iron pin set on line at the northwesterly end of the said thirty-feet wide right of way hereinbelow expected and reserved; thence continuing the same course and running along the easterly line of said 'Lot 4A' North 17 degrees 31 minutes 40 seconds East 846.3 feet to an iron pin set for a corner at the northeasterly corner of said 'Lot 4A' and in the southerly line of lands of said Carmans, thence running along the southerly line of lands of Carmans South 73 degrees 26 minutes 00 second East 685.5 feet to the point and place of beginning, and containing 10.211 acres of land. EXCEPTING AND RESERVING from the above described, unto the owners of said 'Lot 4A', their heirs and assigns, a thirty-feet wide right of way, to be used in common with the Grantees herein, their heirs and assigns, said right of way leading from the apparent northerly line of said Vt. Route 144 and running along a driveway as presently used northwesterly and westerly through said lands first hereinabove described and conveyed to said 'Lot 4A'. The centerline of said thirty-feet wide right of way is described as follows: North 29 degrees 43 minutes 00 seconds West 41.70 feet, along a counterclockwise curve with an inside (delta) angle of 40 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds and with a radius of 31.000 feet to an arc distance of 21.64 feet, along a counterclockwise curve with an inside (delta) angle of 16 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds and with a radius of 245.0 feet an arc distance of 68.42 feet, and North 85 degrees 43 minutes 00 seconds West 89.96 feet to a point in the easterly line of said 'Lot 4A', which said point is South 17 degrees 31 minutes 40 seconds West 15.41 feet from the iron pin set in the westerly line of lands first hereinabove described and conveyed and North 17 degrees 31 minutes 40 seconds East 60.66 feet from the iron pin set for a corner at the southwesterly corner of lands first hereinabove described and conveyed. EXCEPTING AND RESERVING from the above described, unto the owner of said 'Lot 4A', their heirs and assigns, the right, in common with the Grantees herein, their heirs and assigns, to maintain said thirty-feet wide right of way, with maintenance expenses to be shared equally with the Grantees herein. TOGETHER WITH, unto the Grantees herein, their heirs and assigns, the right of one-half of the water from a drilled well located in the southeasterly portion of said 'Lot 4A' (the owners of Said 'Lot 4A', their heirs and assigns, are to have the right to the other one-half of the water from said drilled well). EXCEPTING AND RESERVING from the above described any power or pole line rights of way or easements which may exist of record. The above described as reflected as 'Lot 5A' on a survey plat entitled Lands of Paul (D.) Lonesky and Chadlynne Lonesky revised to 'Lot 4A' and 'Lot 5A' on Northwesterly Side of Vt. Route 144, dated September 14, 2000 and revised with changes in ties and corrections 9/18/00 in Benson, Vermont and prepared by George J. Stanndard 3rd, Land Surveyor, of Fair Haven, Vermont. Reference is made to a Corrective Quit Claim Deed by Paul D. Lonesky to Chadlynne L. Hannigan, dated August 31, 2004, and to be recorded of even date herein. The purpose of this deed was to correct description errors appearing in a Warranty Deed of Paul D. Lonesky to Chadlynne L. Hannigan, dated October 4, 2003, and recorded in the Benson Land Records in Book 52 at Page 194." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: January 20, 2020 By: Loraine L. Hite______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.