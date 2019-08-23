STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 29-1-19 WRCV QUICKEN LOANS INC. v. BRUCE D. DEUSO OCCUPANTS OF: 849 Brockway Mills, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 28, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Bruce D. Deuso to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated May 31, 2013 and recorded in Book 516 Page 281 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Quicken Loans Inc. dated July 13, 2018 and recorded in Book 600 Page 147 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 849 Brockway Mills, Springfield, Vermont on September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Land Situated in the Town of Springfield in the County of Windsor in the State of VT BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS CONVEYED TO BRUCE D. DEUSO, AND HIS HEIRS AND ASSIGNS FOREVER BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF SCOTT C. POLLARD AND MARIE L. POLLARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 06/07/2002, AND RECORDED 06/13/2002 IN BOOK 252, PAGE 016 OF THE WINDSOR LAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO SCOTT C. POLLARD AND MARIE L. POLLARD BY WARRANTY DEED OF LILA MANSUR, RUTH F. DOUGLAS, MARILYN LEDREW, HELEN MACK AND MARIE ANGELL DATED FEBRUARY 25, 1999 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 188, PAGE 125 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS AND IN SAID DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO RUTH F. DOUGLAS, LILA MANSUR, MARILYN LEDREW, HELEN MACK AND MARIE ANGELL BY WARRANTY DEED OF VIVIEN T. FOSTER DATED NOVEMBER 6, 1992 AND RECORDED NOVEMBER 10, 1992 IN BOOK 107, PAGE 287 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS. THE PREMISES ARE THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES AS CONVEYED TO DWIGHT E. FOSTER AND VIVIEN T. FOSTER BY WARRANTY DEED OF VICTOR B. HUTCHINSON AND BARBARA E. HUTCHINSON DATED JUNE 28, 1960 AND RECORDED ON JUNE 29, 1960 IN BOOK 58, PAGE 51 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS. THE PREMISES ARE THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES, TOGETHER WITH THE BUILDINGS THEREON SITUATE, WHICH WERE CONVEYED TO VICTOR B AND BARBARA E HUTCHINSON BY HOWARD O. WOOD AND GLADYS WOOD BY WARRANTY DEED DATED AUGUST 18, 1956, RECORDED IN BOOK 55 AT PAGE 322 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEING A PART OF THE PREMISES WHICH WERE CONVEYED TO HOWARD O WOOD BY JASPER C AND MARGARET B MILLER, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 18, 1949, RECORDED IN BOOK 52, PAGE 302 OF THE SPRINGFIELD LAND RECORDS THE PORTION OF SAID PREMISES HEREBY CONVEYED IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE BROCKWAY MILLS ROAD, SO-CALLED, AT THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF THE PREMISES OF HARRY LEVANOVICH AND WIFE, THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LEVANOVICH PREMISES A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 205' TO AN IRON PIN DRIVEN INTO THE GROUND, MARKING THE NORTHEASTERLY CORNER OF PREMISES OF CLYDE PUTNAM AND WIFE, THENCE SOUTHERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE ALONG THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID PUTNAM PREMISES TO AN IRON PIN DRIVEN INTO THE GROUND IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE OLD PENT ROAD AT THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF SAID PUTNAM PREMISES, THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE OLD PENT ROAD TO AN IRON PIN DRIVEN INTO THE GROUND IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE AFORESAID BROCKWAYS MILLS ROAD; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID BROCKWAYS MILLS ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE GRANTOR, HOWARD O WOOD, FOR HIMSELF AND HIS HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAINTAIN, REPAIR, RENEW AND RELAY, WITH ALL THE PRIVILEGES AND APPURTENANCES CONNECTED THEREWITH, THE WATER PIPE LINE AND THE SEPTIC TANK DRAINAGE SYSTEM CONNECTED THEREWITH, AND THE PIPE LINES CONNECTED THEREWITH, AS THE SAME NOW EXIST AND ARE MAINTAINED ON SAID PREMISES, ALL UNDER THE SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS THE SAME NOW EXIST, AND THE PREMISES HEREBY CONVEYED ARE CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OTHERS MAY HAVE TO MAINTAIN, REPAIR, RENEW AND RELAY, WITH ALL THE PRIVILEGES AND APPURTENANCES CONNECTED THEREWITH, THE WATER PIPE LINE AND THE SEPTIC TANK DRAINAGE SYSTEM CONNECTED THEREWITH, AND THE PIPE LINES CONNECTED THEREWITH, AS THE SAME NOW EXIST AND ARE MAINTAINED ON SAID PREMISES, ALL UNDER THE SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS THE SAME NOW EXIST. REFERENCE IS HAD TO THE EXCEPTION AND RESERVATION OF THE RIGHT TO USE AND MAINTAIN A SEPTIC TANK LOCATED NORTH OF THE OLD PENT ROAD AND THE DRAINAGE SYSTEM THERETO CONNECTED, AS REFERRED TO IN THE AFORESAID WARRANTY DEED FROM JASPER C AND MARGARET B MILLER TO HOWARD O WOOD" NOTE: The Company is prohibited from insuring the area or quantity of the land. The Company does not represent that any acreage or footage calculations are correct. References to quantity are for identification purposes only Being the same property conveyed to Bruce D. Deuso, by deed dated June 7, 2002 of record in Deed Book 252, Page 016, in the County Clerk's Office Commonly known as: 849 Brockway Mills Road, Springfield, VT 05156 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 17, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
