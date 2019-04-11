AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTALCONSERVATION WATERSHED MANAGEMENT DIVISION 1 NATIONAL LIFE DRIVE MONTPELIER, VERMONT 05620-3522 Notice of Draft General Permit 3-9016 (2019) Reissuance of General Permit 3-9016 for Discharges from Petroleum Related Remediation Activities into Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facilities (WWTFs) The Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is proposing to issue General Permit 3-9016 (2019) for discharges of surface or groundwater from petroleum related remediation activities to municipal wastewater treatment facilities (WWTFs). Coverage is required under this general permit for discharges of groundwater or surface water to municipal WWTFs from petroleum related remediation systems, excavation activities, that is contaminated by spills, or results from pumping or monitoring aquifers. In 2014 DEC reissued General Permit 3-9016 which will expire on June 30, 2019. The general permit authorizes permittees to discharge surface or groundwater from petroleum related remediation activities provided the operation is in compliance with the requirements of the permit. The DEC plans to reissue General Permit 3-9016 (2019) with updated public notice requirements in accordance with 10 V.S.A. Chapter 170, a name change to reflect the permit name used in Chapter 170, and updated Discharge Monitoring Report submittal requirements. The revised permit also includes minor corrections, clarifications, and format changes that do not alter the terms and conditions of the most recently issued general permit. Process for Public Comments Public comments on the proposed permit are invited and must be received by Wednesday, May 15, 2019 through the DEC Environmental Notice Bulletin. To submit comments through the Environmental Notice Bulletin you need to register and select to receive notices related to “General Permit 3-9016: Discharges from Petroleum-related Remediation Activities into Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facilities” under the Watershed Management Division Wastewater heading on the My Subscription page. Note this is different than the “General Permit 3-9016: Notice of Intent: Discharges from Petroleum- related Remediation Activities into Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facilities” which will provide notices related to authorizations under the general permit but not the general permit itself. See the ENB website (https://dec.vermont.gov/permits/enb) for information on registering for and commenting through the ENB. All comments received by the above date will be considered in formulation of the final General Permit 3-9016 (2019). A public meeting will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Catamount Room located at 1 National Life Dr., Montpelier, VT 05620. For additional information on the draft permit please contact Chris Gianfagna at 802-490-6174 or by email at chris.gianfagna@vermont.gov.
